Assam govt organises state-level cycle rally on National Sports Day

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 29 : Assam Sports & Youth Welfare Department on Tuesday organized a state-level cycle rally and morning walk in Guwahati on the occasion of the 12th National Sports Day in commemoration of the 118th birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa who was also present at the cycle rally said, "In Guwahati, we are celebrating with the rest of India. We had this morning walk as well as cycling on the basis of Fit India."

The Assam Sports Minister also spoke about the 'Indigenous Sports' program which aimed to bring local sports to the forefront.

"From 9 am till 1 pm, we are having a program on the theme of 'Indigenous Sports'. I wish that many of the indigenous sports that were not in focus earlier, we are trying to bring it up so that we come to know what all these sports were related to," she added.

National Sports Day is being celebrated across the country today. It is celebrated as a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, known for his goal-scoring ability and superb ball control.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted all sportspersons on National Sports Day. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said “On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary.”

National Sports Day is a day to honour our Indian athletes' achievements and to encourage young people to pursue sports as a career. It is also a day to encourage Indians to participate in sports and spread awareness about physical fitness.

A three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India.

