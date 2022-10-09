Assam Rifles honours ace sprinter Hima Das

Haflong Battalion of HQ 21 Sect AR under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on behalf of Assam Rifles felicitated Hima Das at NL Daulagupu stadium Haflong on Sunday.

Assam Rifles felicitated the ace sprinter and national record holder Hima Das, Arjuna Awardee, DSP of Assam Police on her visit to Dima Hasao for the promotion of sports. The event was attended by 28 Schools of Dima Hasao, Cabinet Minister Nandita Garlosa, DC and other Sports Authorities of the District.

"It was an opportunity for Assam Rifles to encourage sports which can develop society and direct the youth in the right direction thereby resulting in a comprehensive nation-building process," said a statement from Assam Rifles.

"Miss Hima Das has taken the baton ahead for her generation from the greatest sportspersons of North Eastern States and she has an image which every generation after her will try to emulate," added the statement.

Hima is an ace Indian sprinter who has done well in Asian Games. She won two golds and a silver in the 2018 edition of the Games. She is also the national record in 400 m racing, having completed it in 50.79 seconds in the 2018 Asian Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

