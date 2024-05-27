Atiqa Mir shines at IAME Summer Cup with double podium and new lap record

Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), May 27 Fresh from competing on European tracks, India's 9-year-old karting sensation, Atiqa Mir finished a commendable third overall, in a field of 19 drivers, in the Mini category and second in the Mini R category in the IAME Summer Series Cup Round 1, held at the RAK Track in UAE.

After an impressive qualifying session in which she secured the second position overall, just missed out on pole position. Atiqa faced a challenging pre-final race, finishing in 6th place. However, she made a remarkable comeback in the Final race, quickly moving up the field.

Despite the intense heat of 39 degrees, Atiqa set a blistering pace, culminating in a thrilling finish in which the top three cars crossed the line just 0.20 seconds apart. During the race, she set both the fastest lap time of the event and a new lap record for the RAK Track L Option layout.

Reflecting on her performance, Atiqa said, "I had the pace to win, so I'm a bit disappointed, but it was a good race and I enjoyed it a lot. I had to adjust to the UAE weather and track conditions after driving in cooler European conditions for the last two months. I have another race in Dubai next weekend, so I will focus on that now. Big thanks to my team for all the support."

Atiqa's performance at the IAME Summer Series Cup showcases her adaptability and competitive spirit, setting the stage for her continued success in the upcoming races for the fastest Indian behind four wheels.

Atiqa Mir, a 9-year-old karting sensation from Kashmir, India, is the youngest and fastest Indian in four-wheel motorsports in her age group. Starting her journey at age five, inspired by her father, Asif Nazir Mir - India's first National Karting Champion, Atiqa quickly rose to become the highest-ranked female driver globally under 10.

Competing in the Micro Max and Mini x30 categories, Atiqa has consistently finished in the top 5 in the UAE National IAME and ROTAX Championships. She also secured a podium spot in the UAE IAME National Karting Championship (Mini R category) and runner-up positions in the DAMC and Middle East Cup 2023. She represents the George Gibbons Motorsports (GGM) team.

