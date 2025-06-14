Avani Prashanth moves into sole lead after three rounds at Hulencourt
Hulencourt (Belgium), Jun 14 India’s Avani Prashanth holds the lead heading into the final day of the Hulencourt Women’s Open, after carding a composed 68 (-3) on a moving day in Belgium.
The LET rookie secured four birdies on a much cooler day at Hulencourt, with her only blemish coming on the 18th hole. With 18 holes remaining, she will take a one-shot advantage into Sunday’s final round.
The other two Indians who made the cut were Diksha Dagar (72-73-70) at 1-under and T-32 and Tvesa Malik (76-70-71) at 1-over and T-42nd. The other Indians, Vani Kapoor (76-73), Sneha Singh (74-75), Amandeep Drall (74-76), and Hitaashee Bakshi (79-74), missed the cut.
Avani said, “The wind switched up today, so it was like a different golf course altogether”, said Prashanth. “I definitely had to play a little conservatively in some places, which I don't like to do, but obviously I was forced to. I just stayed patient the whole time.”
The 18-year-old produced a superb birdie on the 14th, holing a great birdie putt from off the green.
“I misjudged that number a little bit, but I’m glad it turned out the way it did. The temperatures were down a little bit today, which I guess made it slightly easier. Yesterday, everyone was complaining about the heat, but I think golf was a little easier for everyone today. I preferred it a bit more yesterday because of how far the ball was going, but I’m definitely happy that it wasn't as hot. I had to try really hard to focus all day yesterday, and by the 8th and 9th holes, I was so tired, so thankfully that didn’t happen today.”
Heading into Sunday, the teen said: “There will obviously be some nerves, but I just try and forget about it. I love playing under pressure and I love chasing, but thankfully I don't have to do that now, so I'm just going to put my best foot forward tomorrow and see how it goes.”
France’s Nastasia Nadaud and Wales’ Darcey Harry sit in a tie for second place heading into tomorrow, with scorecards of nine-under-par.
Nadaud began the day four shots off the pace but closed the gap with a strong third round, finishing just one shot off the lead. “It was a very good day - I think I hit the ball very well and gave myself opportunities,” said the 20-year-old.
“Today was a bit better weather-wise. It was so hot yesterday, and the rain [during today’s round] felt refreshing, to be honest,” she added.
She knows what it’s like to play under pressure, having secured victory over Team Hall in a three-way playoff at the Aramco Team Series – London last year.
Germany’s Helen Briem – the overnight leader – sits in solo fourth place on eight-under-par after 54 holes. Briem carded two bogeys but was able to follow them up with two birdies, making it a solid par round for the day.
