Avantika Narale wins sports category at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Today on the special occasion, Avantika Narale recipients of the award.

Avantika Narale has overcome poverty and is running with the dream of an Olympic position. Despite the family's desperate situation, they are moving towards big dreams. She forced Maharashtra to take notice of her struggle and that is why she won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award.

Father a plumber, mother a staunch supporter, not a coach. Financially weak, but through hard work, Avantika became the part of the Olympics. At the 2019 Youth Asian Championships held in Hong Kong, Avantika won the gold medal to add glory to the Tricolor. Notably, she became the fastest young Asian athlete to win the 100m race with a winning time of just 11.97 seconds.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Goa CM Pramod Sawant and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.