Babita Phogat assures protestors that their demands will be met

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Thursday came with a “message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met after elite wrestlers insisted that WFI be disbanded. Top Indian wrestlers including three-time CWG champion Vinesh Phogat and the Olympic bronze medallist duo of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the second day straight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.

Geeta Phogat and her sister Babita have come out in support of their cousin Vinesh and their brother-in-law Bajrang Punia. On Thursday morning, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat tweeted their support to the protesting wrestlers who have demanded the removal of the WFI president.“The wrestlers of our country have done a very courageous work to bring out the truth about what happens to the players in WFI and it is the duty of all our countrymen to support the players in the fight for this truth and to get justice for them," Geeta wrote in a tweet on Thursday.