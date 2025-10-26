Badminton Asia Championships 2025: Shaina, Diksha clinch gold as India finish with best medal haul

Chengdu [China], October 26 : Shaina Manimuthu (U15) and Diksha Sudhakar (U17) clinched gold medals in their respective age categories as India registered their best-ever performance in the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships 2025 on Sunday.

In the U15 girls' singles final, Shaina defeated Japan's Chiharu Tomita 21-14, 22-20 before Diksha Sudhakar got the better of compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 in the U17 girls' singles final, according to a release from BAI Media.

Sunday's results meant that the Indian contingent will return home with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The last time India won two gold medals was in 2013 when Siril Verma won the U15 boys' singles title while Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun claimed the U17 boys' doubles crown.

On Sunday, Shaina became the fourth Indian girls' singles player to clinch the U15 crown as she dominated Tomita in the opening game and then staved off a late challenge in the second game to close out the match in 44 minutes.

Later, Diksha became the first Indian girls' singles player to clinch the U17 title, dominating the 27-minute all-Indian final, the BAI Media press release added.

Jagsher Singh Khanggura and the mixed doubles combination of Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh had bagged bronze on Saturday.

