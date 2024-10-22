Barath Manoharan triumphs in India's inaugural FEI Concours Saut international 2 event

Bengaluru [Karnataka], October 22 : In a historic moment for Indian equestrian sports, Barath Manoharan claimed victory in the country's first-ever FEI concours saut international 2 (CSI 2) two-phase competition. Held at the world-class Surge Stable in Bengaluru, the event saw Barath riding Qina to a stunning win on Day 3, completing the 135 cm course in 36.03 seconds.

In a thrilling battle for the top spot, he narrowly edged out Kirat Nagra, who finished second on Little Joe with a time of 37.29 seconds. Kirat, who also secured a podium finish on Day 1, showcased consistent excellence throughout the competition. M Krishna Sahithi riding Asca IX Z finished third with a time of 39.74 seconds. Barath's win earned him Rs3,50,000, while Kirat and Sahithi received Rs2,70,000 and Rs2,02,500, respectively. The Grand Prix competition, scheduled later in the day, was called off due to bad weather, as per the press release by Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

"The successful hosting of India's first-ever FEI CSI 2 event is a proud moment for Indian equestrianism. This event has brought together some of the finest young riders, showcasing their immense talent on an international platform. We are committed to growing the sport in India and look forward to many more such prestigious events in the future," said Jaiveer Singh, General Secretary of the EFI.

Jaiveer Verma came out on top in the FEI CSI Junior event, delivering a flawless jump-off round on Gianninaa to defeat Jai Singh Sabharwal, who had been dominant on Day 1 and Day 2. Jai, riding Elliot De Vesquerie, incurred penalties, reversing the standings from Day 2, where Jaiveer had finished second. Neil Kendall, riding Connecticut 16, claimed third place, surpassing Day 2's bronze medalist Avik Bhatia on BB's Nirvair. The top three riders in the Junior category received Rs87,750, Rs70,200, and Rs52,260, respectively.

In the children's category, Aradhana Anand continued her winning streak, securing first place on Democratic for the second consecutive day. Harshvardhan Singh Gulia, riding Lady Kanan, took second place on Day 3, while Aagastya Sharma on Porto Bello finished third on both Day 2 and Day 3. Sresht Raju Mantena had finished second on Day 2, riding Dancing Queen 221. The winners in this category were also awarded cash prizes, with Aradhana receiving approximately Rs68,000, as per the press release by EFI.

India's inaugural FEI concours saut international 2 concluded successfully at Surge Stable, Bangalore, from October 18-20. The event brought over 50 riders together riders aged 12 and above across various categories, including the Children (FEI CSI Ch) for riders aged 12-14 and the Junior (FEI CSI Junior) for riders aged 14-18, culminating in the highly anticipated CSI 2* competitions each day.

