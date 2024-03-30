Barca coach Xavi: My decision to leave won't change

Madrid, March 30 FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said that he had no intention to change his mind over the decision he took earlier to stand down from his role at the club at the end of the season.

Xavi announced he would leave his position at Barca in the end of June following a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal at the end of January, which left the club struggling to assure a top-four finish, reports Xinhua.

That announcement seems to have been a catalyst for improvement, with Barcelona winning six of their eight La Liga games since then and drawing the other two, as well as qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Champions League with some of their best football of the season.

Barca president Joan Laporta commented in an interview with the El Mundo Deportivo a week ago that he would like Xavi to reconsider his decision and stay for the next season. But when asked about his plans in Friday's press conference ahead of Saturday's game at home to Las Palmas, Xavi said he was not changing his mind.

"Both my training staff and I are very grateful for the president's words and there is a lot of confidence in the relationship with Laporte and (Sporting Director) Deco and we are also friends, but I don't think anything will change. I am thinking of the best for the club and I will always be grateful," he replied.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor