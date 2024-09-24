Barca keeper ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

Barcelona, Sep 24 Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgery on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee in the game against Villarreal, the La Liga club said.

The Barca keeper had to leave the field in the Estadio de la Ceramica at the end of the first half. The injury came as the goalkeeper landed awkwardly after catching a Villarreal cross. The German international was visibly in pain and was quickly replaced by Inaki Pena.

"The first team player Marc ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgical intervention on the patella tendon injury in his right knee by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the Club’s Medical Services at Barcelona Hospital. The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return," FC Barcelona said in a statement.

This season ter Stegen has started every game. His appearance against Villarreal was his 289th in a blaugrana shirt and took him past legendary blaugrana keeper Antoni Ramallets into third place on the all-time list of appearances for goalkeepers.

