Barcelona star Alejandro Balde reports racial abuse during Getafe draw

Madrid, Jan 19 FC Barcelona star Alejandro Balde revealed he suffered racist abuse from Getafe fans during the 1-1 draw on Saturday at the Coliseum and told the referee about it at half-time.

After Atletico Madrid’s defeat at Leganes, Barca had a wonderful chance on Saturday to tidy things up a little at the top of the Liga table, but rather than three points, they have only managed to narrow the gap on the leaders by one.

For the fifth season in a row, Barca are coming back from Getafe winless. Jules Kounde’s early goal looked to have set things on the right track, but the home side managed to scramble an equaliser and then built up a wall so solid that Barca could find no way to break it down.

Speaking after the match, Blade himself pointed out what had happened. "I received a number of racist insult. And I should say that. This is something that should not still be happening. It was in the first half, and at the end of the half I told the referee and he activated the league's protocol in the second half, but I don't know exactly how it works from there."

As per La Liga protocol the referee will stop the match if they observe racist behaviour or are alerted to the occurrence of a racist incident by a player or by the security coordinator of the state security forces present in the stadium.

A public announcement is then made over the stadium's PA system, explaining the reason for the stoppage and warning that if the behaviour persists, the players will be taken off the field.

Club manager Hansi Flick also made reference to the unpleasantries in his post-game press conference."There is no place for this. It is inconceivable that these things are still happening today. These people should stay at home and not come to games, and we must fight against them. It is unacceptable. And the people around them should do something too. It's not fair."

The club strongly called out the repulsive insults aimed at Racism and said, "Racism has once again raised its ugly head at a football ground. Today it was Alejandro Balde who was the target of despicable abuse from certain Getafe fans. There is no place for racism. We are 100 per cent behind you, Balde."

"The club stands by the player and coach and has also voiced its public support for the player," it added.

There have been multiple cases of racist insults against players in Spanish football in recent years, with Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior repeatedly targeted.

Barcelona are third in La Liga, five points behind Atletico Madrid - who lost to Leganes earlier on Saturday.

Getafe - who are unbeaten in their last five home games against Barca in La Liga - are one point outside the relegation zone.

