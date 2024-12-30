BBL 2024-25: Warner scores 86, Agar’s four-fer seals 8-run win for Thunder over Renegades

Sydney, Dec 30 David Warner’s blistering innings helped the Sydney Thunder register a solid eight-run victory over the Melbourne Renegades in a Big Bash League (BBL) match at the Sydney Showground Stadium here on Monday.

The Renegades opted to bowl first in the 16th BBL game of the season and were met by an in-form David Warner who scored 86 runs in 57 deliveries, an innings laced with 10 boundaries and two sixes, to power his side to 156/4. This was Warner’s highest score in the league in 13 years, ever since his century in the second-ever game in the tournament in 2011-12.

Besides Warner’s heavy hitting, the highlight of the first innings was Will Sutherland’s flying catch of Sam Billings in the 14th over which was described as “a top-3 catch in BBL history” by Brett Lee on Fox Cricket.

“It means a lot for us and for the fans. Got so close against the Sixers - the way they (the fans) keep turning up, it is awesome. It (this win) is important for us, we now go away (to Brisbane and Perth). Gives us great momentum going into those games. We will try and rest up tomorrow, have a good New Year's Eve, and then get going (again)," he said.

“I have been hitting them well in the nets. Got a couple of starts, but wanted to make a statement. Was able to put pressure back on the bowlers. I knew it was going to be hard for the next couple of batters. The way they bowled was the blueprint for us. I told the guys that if they were not watching the first 20 overs, I would be gobsmacked,” said Warner after the game.

Chasing a target of 157, the Renegades got off to a strong start with openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Brown before the latter was dismissed in the fifth over. The visitors were in a solid position before Wes Agar’s spell of 4/32 bundled the Renegades middle order and set the side up for an important eight-run victory.

“They (Renegades) had a bunch of hitters, I was happy with how brave we were (using the slower balls and our variations). He (Wes Agar) is phenomenal. His execution and plan are clear. Hard to keep him on the bench, but his impact coming in is phenomenal and he is going to be a big part (for us this year),” Warner added.

