BBL: Cameron Boyce signs 2-year contract extension with Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide, Feb 13 Australia spinner Cameron Boyce has signed a two-year contract extension with Big Bash League (BBL) club Adelaide Strikers, becoming the first re-signing for the Strikers this off-season.

The announcement comes on the heels of Boyce's exceptional performance in Big BBL 13, where he played a pivotal role in propelling the Strikers to the finals. He took 14 wickets last season.

Boyce's became the 10th player to take 100 Big Bash wicket and only the second spin bowler to do so.

"It was pretty enticing to come and play under Dizzy (head coach Jason Gillespie) and just to be backed again, I’m happy to have that feeling of being a backed player and a really important part of the squad," Boyce said.

"The big drawcard of playing for Adelaide is obviously playing at Adelaide Oval in front of a big crowd, but you also know it’s a professional setup and the boys are really welcoming as well. We saw the progress of the team and it’s nice to think that if we keep the core group together and start the season where we finished off this year, we could definitely be more dangerous," he added.

