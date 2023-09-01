Bengal govt trying to include Sourav Ganguly in CM’s overseas delegation to scout for investments

Kolkata, Sep 1 A section of members of the West Bengal cabinet is making an attempt to include former Indian cricket team captain and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief in the delegation led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee overseas to scout for investments in the state.

A senior member of the state cabinet, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that they have contacted the former Indian cricket team captain with this request.

"Sourav Ganguly is the symbol of success from the state. The overseas tour is to show-case West Bengal as an ideal investment destination. In such a situation if he is part of the delegation led by the Chief Minister, it will help in serving the basic purpose of the tour. We are hopeful that he will agree unless there is any last moment pre-occupation," the cabinet member said.

Banerjee is supposed to leave for Dubai on September 12. From Dubai, she is supposed to go to Madrid and slated to return home on September 23.

The main purpose of the tour is to scout for investment opportunities although the state government officials or the Chief Minister’s cabinet colleagues are totally tight-lipped about the details of her overseas tour schedule.

It is learnt that the main aim of the Chief Minister’s overseas trip this time will be to interact with the non-resident Indian (NRI) businessmen settled in Dubai and Madrid.

"She is supposed to highlight the investment atmosphere and excellent infrastructure in the state conducive for investments here. The Chief Minister is also expected to highlight the nature of cooperation and assistance that the state government is willing to provide for the sake of fresh investments in the state. We expect this overseas trip of the Chief Minister to be extremely fruitful," said a member of the state cabinet.

He also said that besides the NRI businessmen there, the Chief Minister is also expected to have interactions with the top chambers of commerce both in Dubai and Spain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor