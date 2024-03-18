BFI accepts high-performance director Bernard Dunne’s resignation

New Delhi, March 18 The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced that it has accepted the resignation of high-performance director Bernard Dunne and the national team will continue to train under the guidance of foreign coach Dmitrij Dmitruk.

The decision was taken during the federation’s way forward meeting, which was chaired by the BFI president Ajay Singh and attended by secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita, treasurer Digvijay Singh, vice president Rajesh Bhandari and chairman of BFI’s disciplinary & dispute commission DP Bhatt.

“Bernard Dunne was an integral part of BFI’s set-up but unfortunately we have to mutually part ways. His resignation was accepted by the committee. During his tenure, the Indian boxers have achieved multiple milestones. We express our sincere gratitude for his dedication, hard work and contributions and we wish him best of luck for his future endeavours,” commented BFI president Ajay Singh.

The 44-year-old former Irish boxer, Dunne took over as high-performance director of Indian boxing in 2022. The Indian team won several international medals under his tenure, including four gold medals at the 2023 Women’s World Championships, three bronze at the 2023 Men’s World Championships and five medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

Head coach CA Kuttappa and other coaches including L Devendro Singh, Torak Kharpran, Khimanand Belwal, DS Yadav, Pranamika Borah, Abhishek Sah and Poonam Sharma will continue to be part of the coaching structure. Jai Singh Patil and Durga Prasad Gandhamalla will be the new additions to the coaches’ list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor