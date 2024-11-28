BGT 2024-25: If Rohit Sharma wants to open, KL Rahul should bat at three, says Pujara

New Delhi, Nov 28 Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara said if India skipper Rohit Sharma wants to open in the second Test against Australia, then KL Rahul has to bat at No.3. Rahul was impressive in opening the batting in India’s 295-run win over Australia at Perth, making scores of 26 and 77 in Rohit’s absence.

"I think, for some reason, if we can carry on with the same batting order like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five. If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat top of the order because it suits his game really well. I hope we don't tinker around with that," Pujara told ESPNCricinfo on Thursday.

He also feels if Shubman Gill is fit and available for the second Test at Adelaide, starting on December 6, then he should bat at five. Pujara thinks having Gill at five can help India use his skills of facing the new ball when 80 overs are done. "Ideally No. 5. Because it allows him to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball. But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game.”

“And in case we lose the first three wickets early, Gill walks in and saves Rishabh Pant for the old ball. (Pant) doesn't have to face the new ball. I wouldn't want him to walk in to bat when the ball is hard and new," said Pujara.

Pujara further believes there shouldn’t be any changes to India’s bowling line-up for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, for which they will prepare via the two-day practice match against Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra on Saturday and Sunday. "There is no question about it. This bowling attack has given us success. (Jasprit) Bumrah looked really good.”

“(Mohammed) Siraj was very good. And then it was supported by Harshit. He bowled really well, you have to accept that. He was playing his first game (for India), but still, he ended up pitching the ball up.”

"In Australia, it's very easy to get carried away and sometimes when you look at the pace of the pitch, it offers a bit more extra bounce. But he was still looking to hit the right spot, good length, try and hit the top of off, and he has that ability.”

"So I think we should carry on with the same bowling attack. And Nitish also had a bit of a bowl. I felt that those four-seamers are proper options and along with that, Washington Sundar."

Further explaining why he prefers Sundar ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Pujara said, "He (Washington) didn't look really good when he started his bowling, but eventually he got a couple of wickets, he varied his pace, so Washy should be our spinner."

"Because he can bat well. The reason he was chosen in this squad is because he can bat. It will be important in the second Test match that, in case we lose a few wickets early if the lower-middle order needs to contribute, Washington can do that role," said Pujara.

