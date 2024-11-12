BGT 2024-25: McSweeney 'ready for the challenge' with Test debut against India

New Delhi, Nov 12 Australia batter Nathan McSweeney, who is set to make his Test debut in the first Test in Perth, is confident to face India's potent pace bowling attack during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series as the South Australia skipper thinks he's currently in top batting form.

McSweeney has started the 2024/25 season with scores of 55, 127 not out, 37, 72 and 137 for South Australia and added 39, 88 not out, 14 and 25 for Australia A in the two unofficial Test matches against India A. The 25-year-old was officially announced as Usman Khawaja’s opening partner for the first Test against India in Perth, starting from November 22.

"In the last month or so I really feel like I'm batting the best I ever have. I think I'm the best I've ever been prepared to take this opportunity, so hopefully I can do that," McSweeney told SEN Radio.

"No doubt there's plenty of learning and experiences that I haven't experienced yet and I'm looking forward to learning all about the challenges of Test cricket and challenging my game against the very best. There’s plenty of learning to go and plenty of improvement I hope, but I definitely feel like this is the best I’ve played and I’m ready for the challenge," he said.

McSweeney further revealed that he has already started watching clips of Indian quicks in an attempt to be ready for a likely new-ball barrage from Jasprit Bumrah and Co.

"I’ll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth, but I can't help myself. I've looked at a few clips of what they're bowling attack stacks up like," McSweeney said.

“I’m just trying to visualise how I'm going to go about it. Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action. I've got a whole week before I head off to Perth so I can get mentally ready and I guess it starts now in preparation to hopefully start really well.

“But there’s probably not (much you can do to replicate what Bumrah brings in the nets). Obviously he's got a unique action, he's one of the best bowlers in the world, so it's going to be hard to mimic that, that's for sure. I'm just looking forward to all of that and I can't wait," he added.

McSweeney is fifth on the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing domestic Sheffield Shield competition in Australia and earned his Test call-up on the back of some solid contributions for Australia A in recent matches against India A in Mackay and Melbourne.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor