Bijender Goel, founder of Modern Pythian Games, shares his vision and revival of games

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], November 9 : Bijender Goel, the founder of the Modern Pythian Games, talked about the historic origins and revival of the Pythian Games, one of ancient Greece's most famous festivals.

Addressing the audience at the flag-off ceremony of the Cyclothon organized on the 24th Uttarakhand Day in Roorkee on Saturday, Goel spoke about the importance of these games as a celebration of art, culture, and unity.

He shared the journey of bringing back the Modern Pythian Games, which he launched as a movement at the Delphi Economic Forum with the vision to unite cultures worldwide through art, according to a release from Modern Pythian Games..

He highlighted that, in December 2023, with participation from 22 countries, this revival reached an important milestone, showing the global impact of this cultural movement.

Goel said, "The Pythian Games are not just competitions; they provide a platform to unite cultures through music, art, and traditional sports," as quoted by the release from Modern Pythian Games.

With a commitment to taking this vision further, Goel is now leading the First National Cultural Pythian Games, scheduled to be held from December 12-15, 2024, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. This first event in India is designed as a grand cultural conference to promote art, heritage, and traditional sports, aiming to inspire future generations.

Describing the various activities planned, Goel shared details about competitions in music, singing, dance, painting, poetry, different martial arts, and traditional games. This event will celebrate both classical and modern forms of expression, providing a prestigious platform for artists, performers, and athletes from across the country.

Inviting the people of Uttarakhand and others from around the country, Goel encouraged everyone to register and participate in the upcoming games, calling it a special chance to showcase their rich cultural heritage on a national stage.

The First National Cultural Pythian Games promise to be a historic gathering that will promote unity and understanding through a shared love of art and cultural traditions, laying the foundation for a new era of cultural games in India, the release said..

On this occasion, Rajesh Jogpal, IAS, Anuradha Pal, IAS, Manoj Arya, SSP Roorkee, and A.K. Singh, SP Roorkee, were also present.

