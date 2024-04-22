BJP National Media Panelist, Charu Pragya takes helm of STAIRS Foundation's "Clean Sports and Ethics" Commission

New Delhi [India], April 22 : The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) Foundation, a leading National Sports Promotion Organisation committed to grassroots sports development in India, announced the appointment of a social worker, Lawyer, and BJP national Media Panelist, Charu Pragya, as the Chairperson of its "Clean Sports and Ethics" Commission.

Pragya's extensive experience as an adjudicator on the National Anti-Doping Agency's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, coupled with her background as a competitive pistol shooter who has represented India internationally, positions her uniquely for impactful leadership in STAIRS's "Clean Sports and Ethics" Commission.

Her firsthand experience in competitive sports, combined with her deep understanding of legal and ethical frameworks, enhances her ability to tackle issues like doping, age fraud, and other unethical practices in sports.

As chairperson, her robust legal expertise and proven dedication to upholding high ethical standards will drive forward STAIRS's mission to ensure fairness, integrity, and transparency across all levels of athletic competition, fostering a culture of clean sports and equitable opportunities for athletes. Her role is vital in reinforcing public trust and commitment to ethical sporting practices.

Ajit M. Sharan, IAS (Retd) and Chairman of the Board of Directors at STAIRS Foundation stated as quoted from a press release by STAIRS Foundation, "Pragya's commitment to ethical values will guide our initiatives to a new standard. We look forward to her contributions to fostering an environment of fairness and sportsmanship."

Welcoming Pragya to the "Clean Sports and Ethics" Commission, Siddhartha Upadhyay, Founder and President of the STAIRS Foundation, said, "Pragya's extensive experience in legal and ethical spheres equips her uniquely to spearhead developing and implementing stringent anti-doping policies. Under her guidance, the commission aims to establish clear, robust guidelines for ethical behaviour, ensuring that sports activities at all levels are conducted with the highest standards of integrity and fairness. Her efforts will be instrumental in shaping an environment where ethical practices are the norm, significantly enhancing STAIRS's ability to foster a clean and reputable sports culture."

Commenting on her role as the Chairperson of STAIRS Foundation's "Clean Sports and Ethics" Commission, Charu Pragya said, "STAIRS Foundation is driven towards a more inclusive, empowered society where every child can have the opportunity to thrive and succeed. Indian youth must adhere to the highest standards of ethics as they strive to win laurels for the country. I am honoured to lead this commission and am committed to creating a transparent mechanism for reporting ethical violations and ensuring that all sports under the STAIRS umbrella adhere to the highest standards of sportsmanship."

As Chairperson, Pragya will oversee the implementation of stringent anti-doping policies, the Development of educational workshops on sports ethics for athletes, coaches, and officials, the Establishment of protocols for ethical behaviour to ensure adherence to sportsmanship standards, the Collaboration with global sports organisations to align with international best practices, and the Creation of a transparent mechanism for ethical reporting and resolution.

