Bollywood reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics after historic win

Mumbai, Aug 7 Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics in the 50 kg category has left the country shell-shocked. Bollywood, too, is in utter dismay with the news.

Several members of the Hindi film fraternity are expressing their displeasure against the decision and are also supporting the Indian wrestler with words of praise.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ lined up for the release, took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday, and wrote: “This is heartbreaking but honestly, this woman has made her mark beyond gold by now.”

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the nuptial knot in June this year, expressed her shock as she wrote in her Instagram Story: “Unbelievable!! I can’t imagine how you’re feeling right now, and don’t know what to say except (that) you were, are and always will be a champion.”

Actress Swara Bhasker took to her X and wrote: “Who believes this 100 grams overweight story??? (Heartbreak emoji).”

Huma Qureshi wrote on X: "Please tell me something can be done (see-no-evil monkey emoji). They have to let her fight @Phogat_Vinesh @Olympics @OGQ_India @IndianOlympians.”

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, who is coming up with ‘Don 3’, took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of Vinesh. The son of legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Farhan penned a long note in the caption, sending strength to Vinesh.

He wrote: “Dear @vineshphogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up.”

Vinesh, who earlier defeated Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki, has been disqualified from further competition after she was found to be 100 grams over 50 kg category.

