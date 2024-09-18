Botswana Cricket chief elected as Associate Member representative to ICC Chief Executives’ Committee

New Delhi, Sep 18 Botswana Cricket chief Sumod Damodar has been elected as the new Associate Member representative in the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC), said cricket’s global governing body on Wednesday.

The election for one of the three Associate Member representative positions happened as Mubashshir Usmani of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) was elected to the ICC Board in July and was unable to hold both positions.

The ICC said Damodar will serve the rest of the term which concludes at the end of the ICC Annual Conference 2025 and will join Rashpal Bajwa (Cricket Canada) and Umair Butt (Danish Cricket Association) who were elected last year, as the Associate Member representatives.

The voting process began on September 12 and ended earlier on Thursday. Damodar, who had been a member of the CEC from 2017 to 2023, beat competition from Richard Done (PNG) and Vignaesh Sankaran (Germany) to make a return to the influential committee.

Damodar, who studied at Loyola College in Chennai and Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) in Pune, was also previously the chair of the African Cricket Association. He has been a hugely vocal voice about reviving the Afro-Asia Cup, which was played in 2005 and 2007 respectively, where players from India and Pakistan played in the same team, as well as get the tournament organised for various age-group teams.

ICC’s CEC is responsible for the management and governance of the sport at an international level. The CEC's role includes promoting and developing cricket worldwide and regulating the sport internationally.

The ICC will also see Jay Shah, the current BCCI Secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC), becomes its next Independent Chairman from December 1 this year. Shah was elected unopposed after current chairman Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

