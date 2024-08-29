Bournemouth sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa on season-long loan

Bournemouth, Aug 29 AFC Bournemouth have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan deal on Thursday.

The 29-year-old arrives at Vitality Stadium from Chelsea, having spent last season on loan at Real Madrid. Kepa played 20 times in all competitions for Madrid last season as they went on to win La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spain international was also part of the Chelsea squad to win the 2021 Champions League and 2019 Europa League, as well as the 2022 Club World Cup.

Kepa also came off the bench and saved two penalties in the shootout as Chelsea lifted the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal in August 2021.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “We are delighted to bring a player of Kepa’s calibre to AFC Bournemouth. We were aware of his availability and were keen to take the opportunity to bring him to the club on loan."

“We believe he will be an exciting addition to our talented goalkeeping department," he added.

Born in Ondarroa, Kepa started his career at Athletic Bilbao having played in the youth ranks at the club. After making his senior debut at Basconia, he rejoined Bilbao and played in the club’s B team while Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola featured in the club’s first team.

Having had loan spells with Ponferradina and Valladolid, Kepa signed for Chelsea in August 2018 and has gone on to make 163 appearances for the Blues.

He has also represented Spain 13 times at senior level and was part of the squad to win the UEFA Nations League final in June 2023.

