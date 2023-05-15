Boxer Nitu Ghanghas eyes Asian Games medal, moves up to 54 kg

New Delhi [India], May 15 : With an eye on Asian Games 2022 medal, Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas has decided to move up to the 54 kg weight category from her current 48 kg category, where she is also the reigning world champion.

For the upcoming Asian Games scheduled for September-October, women boxers will compete in 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg and 75kg weight categories, as per Olympics.com. The category of 48 kg is not there in the games, causing Nitu to move up in the weight category.

The most practical move for Nitu could have been a move to the 51 kg category, but it is already occupied by two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen.

Nikhat's gold medal in the light flyweight division at the recently concluded IBA Women's Boxing Championships confirmed her participation in the 2023 Asian Games in 51 kg. This is why, Nitu has moved up to 54 kg as this category is still up for grabs.

An impressive show is what Nitu needs, in front of the selectors, including India's new High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne at the national camp which will be held in Patiala later this week.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) concluded the admission trials for the selection of boxers for this national camp. The 22-year-old Nitu earned her spot in the camp for the 54 kg weight category with wins over Divya Pawar and Sakshi Choudhary.

Nitu was scheduled to fight Jyoti Gulia in the final but the bout was called off after both boxers gained a place in the camp. Preeti Pawar will be the third boxer vying for a spot in the 54 kg Asian Games spot.

These three boxers will be evaluated by Dunne, Dmitry Dmitruk (India's chief foreign coach) and Bhaskar Bhatt (head coach of the national women's boxing team) and the best of these pugilists will be chosen to represent India in the 54 kg category at the Asian Games.

The Asian Games 2023 will mark the first Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying event for Indian boxers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor