'Boycott Olympics': AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification an Insult to India

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics 2024 finals came as a shock to the whole country. Vinesh stormed into the finale by defeating Yusnelis Guzman Lopez of Cuba 5-0. This achievement made her the first Indian woman to compete in a wrestling final in the 50 kg group at the Olympics. After her disqualification due to slightly overweight, people from all fraternity are reacting. AAP's Sanjay Singh also commented on the decision and said that this is an insult to India, and we should boycott the Olympics.

Sanjay Singh took X to express his frustration, he said, "This is not an insult to Vinesh but to the country, @Phogat_Vinesh was going to create history in the whole world, declaring her 100 grams overweight and disqualifying her is a grave injustice. The whole country stands with Vinesh, the Indian government should intervene immediately, if the matter is not accepted then boycott the Olympics."

Narendra Modi also posted a tweet consoling Vinesha. In his tweet he wrote, "Vinesh Phogat you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."