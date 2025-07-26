Bravo hails IPL’s impact: 'It helped every cricketer, not just me'

New Delhi, July 26 Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for playing a transformative role in his career and in shaping the modern era of cricket.

Reflecting on his IPL journey, Bravo said the league has significantly impacted players worldwide — both financially and in terms of skill development — transforming the landscape of professional cricket.

"IPL hasn’t only helped me; it has helped every cricketer playing the game today — financially and skill-wise," Bravo told IANS. "I’m proud to have played for two of the most successful franchises and to be remembered as one of the best."

Bravo, a key figure for Chennai Super Kings and a former player for Mumbai Indians, remains one of the most decorated overseas cricketers in IPL history. Known for his signature flair, death-over expertise, and dynamic presence, the Trinidadian all-rounder carved a lasting niche in the T20 format. He also served as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

His successful stint in the IPL brought accolades and financial success, while also inspiring a generation of Caribbean players to embrace franchise cricket with confidence.

Now representing the West Indies Champions squad in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), Bravo’s cricketing journey continues — but his appreciation for the IPL remains strong.

“The experience, the exposure, the friendships — the IPL gave me all of that,” he said from London, where the WCL is underway.

The WCL features six teams — India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies — comprising legendary players of the past. The tournament follows a round-robin format, awarding two points for a win, one for a tie or no result, and none for a loss. Net Run Rate (NRR) will determine rankings in case of tied points, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout stage.

