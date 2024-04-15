British boxer Willie Limond dies aged 45

New Delhi, April 15 Former British and Commonwealth super-lightweight champion Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, a week after suffering a suspected seizure while driving near Glasgow. Limond was rushed to hospital after being discovered unresponsive in his car. He was due to take part in a public training session in Glasgow.

In a post on social media, his son Jake said, "Dad passed away in the early hours of the morning. He fought on for nearly enough 10 days. Warrior.”

Limond last faced fellow countryman Ricky Burns in September and was scheduled to have his return fight in Glasgow on May 3 against Joe Laws. From 1999 to 2023, the Glaswegian won 42 of his 48 professional fights, including 13 by knockout; however, just three of those fights occurred after 2016.

Four of Limond's six defeats were against fighters who won world titles -- Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, Erik Morales, and Ricky Burns. During his boxing career, he won the Commonwealth light-welterweight, WBU lightweight, IBO Inter-Continental lightweight, and British super-featherweight, lightweight, and super-lightweight titles.

