Bruno Fernandes wants to win more trophies with Manchester United, feels squad has "good energy"

Manchester [UK], December 19 : Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes expressed his loyalty to the club, saying that he is still associated with the club because he and the Red Devils both have this desire to bring back the team to its days of glory and win more trophies.

Fernandes appeared on the 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' podcast, expressing his loyalty to the club and also revealed that he stayed at the club because both parties wanted to win more silverware, despite him getting two offers to leave. The 31-year-old midfielder, who has been with United since 2020, said that he would have left the club if he believed that winning trophies with them was not possible.

Fernandes said as quoted by Sky Sports: "Loyalty in football before was like [Francesco] Totti at Rome, [Ryan] Giggs at United, [Paolo] Maldini at Milan, so when I came to the club, apart from loving being here and loving the club, I think my loyalty was in the toughest periods and I could have left two times."

"The club said 'no, we need you' and I said 'OK, you gave me something, I will give you something'. The time at the club has not been as I wanted because I wanted to lift trophies and I have not lifted as many as I should and could."

"But at the same time, I think everything I have done for the club was still very important, and I am not taking anything away from other players that were here. When we struggled the most, I stayed present to the club, and I hope everyone at the club is aware of that because the chances I had were very good."

"I am very aware that I could have gone a different path and probably won more trophies and people talking about me in a different way because I've had trophies into my cabinet. Nowadays people talk more like you are a better player or a worse player if you win or lose trophies. When I talk about going and winning trophies, I stayed here because I think I can still win them here. I would not have stayed here if the club had not told me our aim is still to be the highest we can be, get back to winning trophies, and get back to be the club we were before.

"If that were not the aim, then yes, I would not have stayed here, but because I know the aim of the club is still to get back to where they want to be and where I want the club to be, that is why I came to the club in the first place. If I can help to get back there, that's all I want to do," he concluded his point.

In his tenure with the club, Fernandes has captured the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and emerged as a two-time runners-up in the UEFA Europa League. He has played under six different managers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ten Hag, and, currently, Ruben Amorim, as well as interim stints from Ralf Rangnick, Michael Carrick, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bruno said that when he entered the club, there were a lot of experienced players, and then a transition led to the club being filled with youngsters.

"There were a lot of experienced players. You had David [De Gea], Nema [Nemanja Matic], Juan [Mata]. Paul [Pogba] was already a big player. Jesse [Lingard] was a big player at the time already, you had Rashy [Marcus Rashford]. Then we had come with a mix of the youngest.

"I think everything has changed in the world of football in the last, not just five years, but also the years I have been in football. Nowadays, the young ones put the music on in the dressing room."

"But I really like the mix we have in the dressing room now because it makes me feel very young, the energy they have, the way we involve everyone together, and not looking at age difference, who's been here longer, who's been here less. We do not have that thing of who's more important, who is less important... The energy is very good," he concluded.

