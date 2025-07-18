Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests: Kumble

New Delhi, July 18 Former India head coach Anil Kumble weighed in on the importance of Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the rest of the Test series and suggested that India's pace spearhead should feature in the remaining two Tests against England.

Ahead of the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir had announced that Bumrah will only play three of the five games in the series as part of workload management. It meant that Bumrah played in Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, while being rested from the Edgbaston game.

But with a week’s gap between third and fourth Tests, Bumrah might just play in the Test at Old Trafford, starting on July 23, as India aim to equalise the series scoreline after a 22-run loss at Lord’s.

"I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and India end up losing the Test, that’s it, the series would be done and dusted. Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests.

"Yes, he mentioned earlier that he would only play three matches, but there is a long break after this. He does not need to be part of the home series if he wants rest. But right now, Bumrah should be playing the next two," said Kumble on JioHostar.

So far, Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets in just four innings, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the series behind Mohammed Siraj.

During the practice session on Thursday, the Indian team had an injury scare as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh suffered a cut on his bowling hand while trying to stop a ball and was seen with a bandage on.

India will now be aiming to bounce back in the fourth Test against England at Manchester, starting on July 23, before the fifth and final match of the series takes place at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor