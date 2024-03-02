Bundesliga: Bayern held to draw by Freiburg

Berlin, March 2 Bayern Munich suffered another setback in the Bundesliga title race as Lucas Holer's late equalizer helped Freiburg snatch a 2-2 stalemate in the 24th round on Friday.

Freiburg started brightly on home soil and pressed Bayern into defense, as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer denied Roland Sallai twice in quick succession in the opening stages.

Freiburg broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Christian Gunter drilled home Nicolas Hofler's lay-up from 18 meters into the top right corner.

The German giants lacked in ideas but managed to level the scores after Mathys Tel collected a loose ball following a corner, before curling the ball into the far post corner with 35 minutes played.

After the restart, Bayern gained a foothold into the match as Harry Kane missed the target two minutes into the second half, with both of the England striker's long-range efforts no challenge for Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu.

Thomas Tuchel's men turned the tides in the 75th minute when Jamal Musiala danced through Freiburg's penalty area before slotting past Atubolu into the far post bottom corner.

Freiburg stunned Bayern with the equalizer in the closing stages as a throw-in from substitute Michael Gregoritsch found Holer, who tapped home from inside the box.

Second-placed Bayern reduced the arrears to leaders Leverkusen to seven points for the moment, while Freiburg stayed on ninth position.

"We played an undisciplined first half, but we showed a great reaction after falling behind. After the break we dominated but gave away our narrow lead because of a moment of distraction," commented Tuchel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor