BWF World C'ships 2022: Kidambi Srikanth beats Nhat Nguyen to enter Round of 32

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday entered the Round of 32 of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Tokyo.

Srikanth defeated Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in straight sets 22-20, 21-19 in a match that lasted 51 minutes.

In the first game, Srikanth started with a superb straight smash after a couple of nice crosscourt shots. The game went for a tight finish and Srikanth outsmarted his Irish opponent 22-20.

The second game was tough as both the shuttlers struggled to take a point against each other. Srikanth, however, prevailed to clinch the game 21-19.

Earlier, Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy made a winning start to his BWF World Championships campaign with a win over Luka Wraber of Austria in the first round match of the men's singles category.

Playing on court 2, Prannoy had an easy 21-12, 21-11 win.

Lakshaya Sen also entered the round of 32 in the World Championships after defeating Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in straight sets.

India's men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B. Sumith were knocked out in a hard-fought match by the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Mayasuki Onodera.

Lakshaya Sen lived up to his reputation and continued his winning run in the BWF World Championships. He sailed past the Danish player without having to break a sweat in straight sets 21-12, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

India's men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B. Sumith put up a fight in the doubles match. While the first set was a one-sided affair with the Japanese pair winning it 21-11, the Indian shuttlers made a comeback in the second set winning it 19-21.

However, in the penultimate set, the Japanese pair defeated the Indian pair 21-15.

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the Championships after losing to Chou Tien Chen in the first round of the men's singles category on Monday. Playing on court one, Praneeth lost the match by 21-15, 15-21, 21-15.

In the women's doubles action, Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki won their first-round match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.

They won the match 21-7, 21-9. In the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar won against the German duo of Franziska Volkmann and Patrick Scheiel.

Playing on court 4, they won the match by 21-12, 21-13. Malvika Bansod lost to the Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women's singles category first-round match 21-14, 21-12.

( With inputs from ANI )

