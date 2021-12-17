BWF World C'ships: HS Prannoy crashes out after defeat against Loh Kean Yew

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Friday lost in the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championship in Huelva and bowed out of the tournament.

Battling at Court 1, Prannoy lost against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight sets 21-14, 21-12, in a match that lasted for 43 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen entered the semi-finals of the tournament and will be going against each other in the clash. This means India will return with at least one silver medal from Spain.

Lakshya Sen defeated Zhao Jun Peng in a thriller on Friday to cruise into the semi-finals. Battling at court 2, the Indian went past the Chinese shuttler by 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in a titanic one hour and seven minutes clash.

On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw to cruise into the semi-finals of the Championships. Former world number one Indian thrashed the Dutch shuttler by 21-8, 21-7 in a contest that lasted for just 26 minutes.

Defending champion PV Sindhu also crashed out of the tournament after suffering a straight games defeat against Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals.

Tai Tzu Ying defeated shuttler from India by 21-17, 21-13 in a clash that lasted for 42 minutes to cruise into the semi-finals. This was the 20th meeting between PV Sindhu and TTY. The Chinese Taipei shuttler now has a 15-5 advantage against the two-time Olympic medallist Indian.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor