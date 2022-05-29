Canoeist Prachi Yadav wins bronze at 2022 ICF Paracanoe World Cup

Canoeist Prachi Yadav became the first Indian to bag a World Cup medal by capturing a bronze at the 2022 ICF Paracanoe World Cup held in Poznan, Poland.

"PRACHI CREATES HISTORY Paralympian @ItzPrachi_ becomes the 1st Indian #Canoeist to win a World Cup Medal Prachi won in VL2 Women's 200m at the 2022 ICF #Paracanoe World Cup, Poznan Heartiest congratulations on the remarkable feat #IndianSports," tweeted SAI Media.

Prachi bagged the bronze medal with a timing of 1:04.71 seconds, finishing behind the Silver medalist- Canada's Brianna Hennessy (1:01.58s) and the Gold medalist Susan Seipel from Australia (1:01.54s).

India has recorded its best-ever performance at the event, which started from May 26 and will end on May 29.

Manish Kaurav (KL3 Men 200m) and Manjeet Singh (VL2 Men 200m) also reached the finals for the first time ever in the history of the tournament in their respective categories.

Jaideep also made it to the finals of the VL3 Men 200m category, but could not progress beyond.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor