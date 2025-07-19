Celtic sign Japanese forward Shin Yamada on four-year deal

Glasgow, July 19 Celtic Football Club have signed Japanese forward Shin Yamada on a four-year deal from J League side Kawasaki Frontale. The 25-year-old forward is the latest addition to Brendan Rodgers’ squad, along with fellow countryman Hyato Inamura, Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand, and Ross Doohan.

Yamada, who recently gained his first cap for Japan, has scored 32 goals in 121 appearances for Kawasaki Frontale, the same club that Reo Hatate played for before joining Celtic.

He will link up with fellow countrymen Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, and Hyato Inamura at Celtic.

“It is a huge honour for me to be here as a Celtic player and I can’t wait to begin my time at this amazing club. Celtic is one of the top names in world football. I have already watched my countrymen like Daizen, Reo, and Kyogo do so well at Celtic, and I will aim to have the same impact," Yamada said in a statement.

“I am my own player, though, and I am ready to face all my own challenges directly. I want to do so well at Celtic. I know that Celtic Park is one of the best places in the world to play football with the best supporters around, and I will do everything I can to make my new fans proud of me. I promise I will give everything I have to bring our fans success.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said, “I am really pleased that we have brought Shin to the club. He is a strong player who can score goals and create goals for others, and I think he is someone who can definitely add an important dimension to our forward line.

"I know he is really keen to make his mark here in European football and deliver for Celtic, and I think he is someone who has the power, athleticism, and intensity in his play to do really well for us. I look forward to working with him."

