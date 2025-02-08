Berlin (Germany), Feb 8 Alien or machine? Ahead of decisive weeks for Bayern Munich, classifications for Harry Kane seem to find no limits. A shy smile went over the 31-year-old Englishmen's face, talking about his latest record-setting achievements following his 29th consecutive successful penalty when Bayern crushed Bremen (3-0).

With three trend-setting games ahead for the Bavarians, including two playoff encounters against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League and the league's top act against Leverkusen in between, the Three Lions captain is providing a ray of hope. The 57 goals in 51 games aside from his seventh 1-0 door-opener this season might tell the story of a man who has turned into a reliable force no matter how tricky the circumstances might be, reports Xinhua.

Former German national keeper Manuel Neuer called the former Tottenham's contribution "incredible" while the 2020 treble winner seems caught in a state of tension.

While the upcoming Champions League issues against the Scottish side come near a must, the duel against the reigning German champion Leverkusen seems not less relevant. The triple challenge within seven days, from February 12 to 18, appears like an acid test for the club's future assumedly affecting the tough negotiations with genius Jamal Musiala and team leader Joshua Kimmich.

While media reports speak of a near agreement with the 21-year-old England breed, things seem continuously difficult when it comes to the experienced midfielder.

Fans hope a decision with Musiala can be announced before the Celtic games after reports speak of an agreement between the club and player regarding an exit clause worth 175 million euros. The Bavarians are said to have skipped their pragmatic policy of avoiding exit clauses. Reports about an exit clause for Kane seem to back the presumption. While the latest opportunity went by in the recent winter break (80 million euros), the reports speak of 65 in a year.

Kane refused to talk about contract details and said: "I am very happy at Bayern."

Things might change when the playoffs and next-round participation go wrong, not to speak of the national title race. To win titles has been an important reason for the Three Lions captain to leave the Spurs as he never won a significant title in his career. While full-back Alphonso Davies (2030) and keeper Manuel Neuer (2026) recently extended their contracts, the big relief is still to come with Musiala and Kimmich.

Tense expectations force Bayern into a state of limbo. Therefore, Kane's calmness from the point seems a good example to follow.

"The way he does things is outstanding. He just does it, always and ever in the same way, no matter of expectations and tensions around him," Neuer said.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany is keeping things as calm as gunner Kane. "I am not a person of fear," the former Citizen defender said. The Bayern coach is talking about "challenges that need solutions, so let's go for it with positive energy; it's an opportunity."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor