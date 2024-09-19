Champions League: Man City, Inter play out stalemate, PSG beat Girona

New Delhi, Sep 19 Manchester City were held to a goalless draw with Inter Milan in their opening game of the Champions League campaign at Etihad Stadium.

In a replay of the 2023 Champions League final and only the second ever competitive meeting between the two clubs, there was nothing to separate the sides as both sets of defences dominated their attacking counterparts.

The first half saw chances at both ends, Erling Haaland shooting narrowly wide for Manchester City and Marcus Thuram heavily involved in Inter's best opportunities.

After the restart, both teams had near misses from close range, Henrikh Mkhitaryan off target for the visitors and City's Ilkay Gundogan heading a Josko Gvardiol cross at Yann Sommer.

It’s the first time City have failed to score in a home Champions League match since the March 2022 draw with Sporting CP.

The result means City begin the new-look Champions League with one point from the first of eight games as part of the 36-team league phase.

In other match, Paris Saint-Germai snatch 1-0 win over Girona at the Parc des Princes.

A late Paulo Gazzaniga own goal denied Champions League debutants Girona a fine point in Paris. Girona, the 14th Spanish club to play in the competition proper, defended well all night and looked well set to keep last season's semi-finalists at bay.

Paris winger Ousmane Dembele failed to get a shot away when clear on goal and also hit the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area. Substitute Randal Kolo Muani also twice put chances wide before Nuno Mendes' cross-shot went in via goalkeeper Gazzaniga.

Elsewhere, Jamie Gittens' double and Sehrou Guirassy's cool spot kick ensured last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund got off to a winning start in Bruges.

Hugo Vetlesen almost gave the hosts an early advantage but hooked his powerful volley against the bar. Club Brugge's display forced BVB coach Nuri Sahin to make a host of attacking changes in the second half, including the introduction of Guirassy and Gittens.

The England Under-21 international struck twice in 11 minutes late on, the first a deflected effort before a dazzling piece of individual brilliance doubled the lead. Fellow replacement Guirassy added a third with a chipped penalty in added time.

