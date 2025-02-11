Champions Trophy: Aakash Chopra questions Jaiswal’s spot, backs Siraj if Bumrah is unfit

New Delhi, Feb 11 Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has cast doubt on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inclusion in India’s final 15-man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, suggesting that the young opener may no longer fit into the team’s plans.

Chopra believes that with India’s batting order settling down, Jaiswal might not be needed, and Mohammed Siraj could instead be drafted in as a replacement, particularly if Jasprit Bumrah fails to recover in time.

Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in the series opener against England in Nagpur on February 6, looked promising before falling to Jofra Archer for 15. However, with Virat Kohli returning to the XI for the second game, the 22-year-old was immediately dropped, raising questions about his role in India’s long-term plans.

Chopra, speaking on his YouTube show, stated that India’s top-order is looking stable with Rohit Sharma back in form, Shubman Gill as vice-captain, and Virat Kohli an immovable presence. He further added that Shreyas Iyer’s match-winning 59 off 36 balls in the first ODI had potentially reshaped India’s approach to squad selection.

"The batting order is looking set. Rohit has started scoring runs. Shubman Gill is our vice-captain, and he is in good form. Virat Kohli will eventually return to form. Even if he doesn’t, god forbid, India are not going to drop him," Chopra said.

"Shreyas Iyer is at No. 4. At No. 5, whether it’s KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, or Axar Patel, the slot is settled. One of the two—Rahul and Pant—will have to be left out. And then you have an extra batter. You might not require Yashasvi Jaiswal. That’s a possibility."

Chopra hinted that India initially wanted a left-right combination in the top order but have seemingly abandoned that approach after Iyer’s impact innings.

"You wanted to maintain a left-right combination in the batting order. Now, you won’t be able to do it. You have played your hand, and that has backfired," he added.

With Bumrah’s availability for the Champions Trophy still uncertain, Chopra suggested that Siraj could find a way back into the squad. Siraj was not included in the ODI squad against England or the preliminary Champions Trophy squad, but his experience could be crucial if India requires three frontline fast bowlers.

"You can’t play Yashasvi. So, if you can’t play him, why take him to the Champions Trophy? I think Mohammed Siraj’s chances of playing are higher than Yashasvi Jaiswal’s," Chopra explained.

"I see a strong chance for Mohammed Siraj to be included, especially if you feel the need for experience in the bowling attack against Pakistan. You might want to go in with three fast bowlers—Siraj could come in. Then, Yashasvi might have to make way."

India’s strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who sustained a back injury during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While he was named in India’s preliminary squad, his participation hinges on a final fitness assessment.

