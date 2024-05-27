Chennai to host FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024

Chennai, May 27 The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 (2Wh) is set to kick off next month in Chennai, promising an exhilarating season of high-speed action and innovative features. Spanning six rounds across India, the championship is set to captivate motorsport enthusiasts and competitors alike.

The marquee competition will be held on June 1 and 2 at the Madras International Circuit, while Round 2 will follow on July 20-21 in Bengaluru to complete the South Zone qualifiers. The action then moves to Chandigarh (North Zone) for Round 3 on October 05-06.

Round 4 will take place in Guwahati (East Zone) on November 23-24 and Round 5 unfolds in Goa (West Zone) on December 07-08. The Top 5 riders from each qualifier will feature in the Finals on December 15-16 in Pune. The event introduces several firsts that set it apart. For the first time, a Veterans' Class has been introduced, celebrating the enduring passion and skill of competitors over the age of 50.

Additionally, the championship will now feature a Team and Manufacturers Trophy, encouraging teamwork and recognising the efforts of teams and manufacturers in building competitive spirit and innovation.

Starting from Round 3, each event will also include a novice training session on the day before the competition, aiming to identify and nurture new talent and ensure that riders across the country can experience the thrill of rally stages.

Commenting on the initiative, FMSCI Vice President Gautam Shantappa said, “We are immensely proud to support the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024, an event that truly embodies the spirit of motorsports.

"

"Our goal is to make this championship more inclusive and supportive of all levels of competitors while continuing to deliver the high-octane rallying that fans love," he added.

The 2024 season promises to be an unforgettable journey through the varied terrains of India, showcasing top-tier talent and contributing to the growth of motorsports in the country. Fans, riders, and teams are invited to join for a landmark series in 2-wheeler rallying in India.

Encouraging a diverse range of participation, the competition will comprise 12 championship classes, with cash prizes awarded to the top three berths in each category. In addition, there will be a special class for local, novice riders from each zone.

