Chess and Carrom Championship attracts players in Kashmir

The Chess and Carrom Championship was organised at Women's College in Srinagar attracted girls at a large scale in the Kashmir valley to participate and showcase their talent.

The championship was organised by the Sports wing of the college in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports of Jammu and Kashmir. Indoor sports including chess and carrom always conclude in a limited time, and hence girls can manage their time easily to participate in these championships.

Girls are also participating in other indoor sports activities. Authorities also take a wonderful step to provide this type of platform and promote these games in the valley.

"We have so much participation that we did not find any place for the players. Students come to play here. We also organized inter-group matches and selected them, we give them coaching, a room and a carrom for practice for those students who were not selected. So that they can get a chance to play in future," Director of Sports, Women's college JS Mehta told ANI.

"The benefit of these games is that we do not get any injuries. In other games, there is a chance to get injuries. They are played from the mind. The more we focus on the games, we will get a chance to go forward," a player said.

Another player said, "There is a lot of misconception about these indoor games. Many think that there will not be a career in these games. People now know that these games are played at National and International levels. There are World Cup matches also."

For the last few years, girls are showing great participation in Indoor sports activities, giving good performances on the National and International levels. Authorities are also focusing on Indoor games and organising different tournaments and championships to attract young talent at a large scale.

( With inputs from ANI )

