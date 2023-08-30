"Chess is growing and I am very happy to see that": India chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30 : The young Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa expressed his delight to see the progress chess is making in the nation.

Praggnanandhaa returned to India today after enjoying a successful campaign in the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he went toe to toe with the Top 3 chess players in the world.

While speaking to ANI, the young chess grandmaster talked about chess as a growing sport in India and said, "I feel really happy to see many people recognising (Chess). This is a very good feeling. I think this is what every sportsman dreams of and I am very happy to get that. I think this moment shows chess is growing and I am very happy to see that."

Later in the day, he went on to meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Praggnanandhaa's coach Ramesh RB, his father Rameshbabu and his mother Nagalakshmi were also present during his chat with the CM and Sports Minister.

Praggnanandhaa went on to share some details about the conversation he had and said, "They congratulated me, I was explaining about tournaments. They also gave me Rs 30 Lakhs, I think it will be a good motivation for me. I thank the CM and Sports Minister."

Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali was elated to see the kind of welcome her brother had recieved at the airport.

"I had witnessed something like this 10 years back, when Viswanathan (Anand) sir had won World Championship match. He had a fantastic welcome. We went to the airport actually to welcome him. It's amazing to see that Pragg is getting the same love from all the people" she said.

In the FIDE World Cup final match, Praggnanandhaa put up a stellar performance against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. However, Carlsen defeated Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup and the Indian chess grandmaster had to settle for the position of runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup. The 18-year-old Indian will draw hope from the fact that he has qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most. Earlier Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen drew two games of Classical Chess.

