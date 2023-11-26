China Masters: Satwiksairaj-Chirag fails to secure fourth BWF Tour title of 2023

Shenzhen [China], November 26 : India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fell just short of earning their fourth Badminton World Tour (BWF) title after a loss in the final of China Masters 2023 on Sunday.

They lost to home-favourites Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang in a thrilling final 19-21, 21-18, 19-21.

"A brilliant campaign for SatChi without dropping a game, until that thrilling final. Well done boys: @badmintonphoto #ChinaMasters2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Rankireddy and Shetty entered the final of China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Indian duo got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-16, 22-20.

They played their fourth final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour this year, having won three of them - Swiss Open 2023, Indonesia Open 2023 and Korea Open 2023 - earlier this year.

