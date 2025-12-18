CIDCO Open: Rohan Patil sets course record with 64 to move into joint lead with Veer Ahlawat

Navi Mumbai, Dec 18 Rohan Dhole Patil broke the course record with his exceptional seven-under 64 to move into the joint lead at 10-under 203 along with Veer Ahlawat, who carded a two-over 73, in round three of the INR 1 crore CIDCO Open 2025, the first-ever professional event being played at the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai.

Pune’s Rohan Patil (70-69-64), searching for his maiden title, eclipsed the previous course record of 65 set by Veer Ahlawat (65-65-73) in Round One. Rohan thus jumped nine spots from his overnight tied 10th place, even as Gurugram-based Veer, the sole leader for the first two days, held on to his position at the top of the leaderboard.

Subash Tamang (71-68-65) of Nepal, another player looking for his first win, also made major gains with his 65 on day three that lifted him seven spots on the leaderboard with his total reading nine-under 204. Italy’s Michele Ortolani (67-66-72) ended the day a further shot back in fourth place at eight-under 205.

Rohan Dhole Patil, who trailed the leader by nine shots at the start of the third round, made steady gains on the front nine, where he collected three birdies by landing it close to the pins consistently.

Rohan’s two bogeys on the back nine did not derail his round as he continued the good work by adding an eagle and four more birdies thanks to his solid chipping and putting. Rohan drained an eagle from 18 feet on the 16th.

Rohan said, “It was a day when all aspects of my game came together and produced the desired result. I’ve been working towards achieving this. My chipping and putting were particularly sharp on the back nine.

“I really enjoyed playing on this layout at KVGC. It’s a true test of skills. Breaking a course record is always a special feeling, and it gives me a lot of confidence going into the last round. CIDCO has done a great job with this golf course. I played here when it was a nine-hole course, but the layout has been changed since then.”

Veer Ahlawat, the overnight leader by three shots, didn’t have the best of days with three birdies and five bogeys, but grinded it out to stay in the lead for the third day running.

Veer said, “I had a tough day today and didn’t putt that well. I also didn’t hit it well on the shorter holes where I should’ve taken advantage. But the game still feels good. My plan was to stay close to the lead, as I was aware that it was just a bad day today. I knew I had the opportunity to come back strong tomorrow if I endured the tough phase today.”

