CM Patel appoints two visually impaired athletes to Class 1 and Class 2 posts in Gujarat government

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 5 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has demonstrated a compassionate approach by appointing two visually impaired athletes, who have earned recognition for both the country and the state through their achievements at the Asian Para Games.

To honour their exceptional performances, the CM has decided to appoint them to Class 1 and Class 2 positions in the state government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release on Sunday.

According to the release, the Gujarat Sports Policy 2016, initiated by the Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Department, encourages and supports outstanding achievers in sports.

As part of this policy, athletes who secure medals in major competitions such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games are offered appointments in Class 1 and Class 2 positions within the state government. In this regard, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the appointment of two visually impaired athletes who won gold and bronze medals in chess, representing India and Gujarat at the 2023 Asian Para Games.

The two athletes are Darpan Satish Inani, a gold medalist in men's chess at the 4th Asian Para Games, and Himanshi Bhaveshbhai Rathi, a bronze medalist in women's chess at the same event. Darpan Inani will be appointed as Assistant Director Class-1 in the Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, while Himanshi Rathi will be appointed as Taluka Development Officer Class-2. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's initiative to appoint talented athletes with outstanding achievements in world-class sports to state government positions will motivate more players to pursue excellence.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Governor Acharya Devvratji and Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary laid the foundation stone of Anjanadham on Sunday, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office stated in a press release.

The dignitaries honoured the donors on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the magnificent Anjanadham, which took shape at a cost of Rs 300 crores, near Jamiyatpura village, near Kalol, on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway.

Various districts of Gujarat as well as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as well as the USA, participated in the foundation ceremony of the world-class 'Anjana Dham' at Jamiatpura-Gandhinagar with the noble aim of overall development of the society. Donors of the Anjana Chaudhary Society, trustees of Anjana Dham, leading brothers and sisters, and workers from various countries including Canada participated in large numbers.

