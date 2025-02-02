Coach Crispin Chettri names 32 probables for Pink Ladies Cup in Dubai

New Delhi, Feb 2 The new coach of the Indian Senior Women’s Team, Crispin Chettri, on Sunday, announced 32 probables for the Pink Ladies Cup to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 20-26. The tournament is played during the first FIFA International Match Window of the year.

The Pink Ladies Cup is a senior international women's friendly tournament, contested by six teams. Korea Republic, Russia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Jordan and India are the participants for the 2025 edition. The Blue Tigresses will face Jordan (ranked 74), Russia (ranked 27) and Korea Republic (ranked 20) in their three matches on February 20, 23 and 26, respectively.

The preparatory camp will start at the Anantapur Sports Village, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, from February 7 after the conclusion of Round 6 of the ongoing Indian Women's League 2024-25 season.

The list of 32 probables for the Pink Ladies Cup:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Payal Ramesh Basude and Maibam Linthoingambi Devi.

Defenders: Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Martina Thokchom, Sanju, Aruna Bag, Juli Kishan, Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam and Rupali Boro.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Grace Dangmei, Kajol Dsouza, Grace Lalrampari, Lisham Babina Devi, Sangita Basfore, Anjana Thapa and Priyadarshini S.

Forwards: Soumya Guguloth, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Pyari Xaxa, Malavika P, Mousumi Murmu, Rimpa Haldar and Manisha.

Coach: Crispin Chettri

India’s fixtures in the Pink Ladies Week (UAE):

February 20, 2025: Jordan vs India (16:30 IST)

February 23, 2025: Russia vs India (20:30 IST)

February 26, 2025: India vs Korea Republic (12:30 IST)

