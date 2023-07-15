Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Vanshita Verma earns gold medal in women's 81kg weight Junior category

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 : Indian Weightlifter Vanshita Verma earned the gold medal in the women's 81kg weight Junior category on Saturday at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023, while the men's weightlifters took three silvers and a bronze, according to Olympics.com.

Silver medalists were Amarjit Guru (men's 89kg), Harshad Wadekar (men's 96kg), and Harcharan Singh (102kg). To round off India's day in the weightlifting competition, Jagdish Vishwakarma earned bronze in the men's 96kg category at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

Vanshita Verma won the women's 81kg division with a combined lift of 205kg, defeating Emma Mccready of Wales, who lifted 204kg. In the senior category of the women's 81kg, just two weightlifters competed.

Earlier, Amarjit Guru opened India’s medal account for the day. Amarjit Guru lifted a combined weight of 312kg (141kg snatch + 171kg clean and jerk) for a second place finish.

Watt Hunter took the gold medal. The Canadian lifted a total weight of 314kg (140kg snatch + 174 clean and jerk) to top the podium. Australia’s Taj Marsh bagged the third place with a total lift of 288kg (127kg + 161kg).

In the 96kg event, India’s Harshad Wadekar lifted a total weight of 346kg (155kg snatch + 191kg clean and jerk) to clinch second place. Compatriot Jagdish Vishwakarma claimed the bronze medal with a combined lift of 341kg (149kg snatch + 192kg clean and jerk). Britain’s Cyrille Tchatchet won the gold by lifting 347kg (155kg snatch + 192kg clean and jerk).

Harcharan Singh lifted a combined total of 335kg (152kg snatch + 183kg clean and jerk) to bag the silver in the men’s 102kg category. Samoa’s Don Opeloge won the gold medal with a total lift of 379kg (172kg snatch + 207kg clean and jerk). The final podium place was claimed by Leon Vogeler-Schmid of Australia, who hauled 333kg (150kg snatch + 183 clean and jerk), as per Olympics.com.

Following the addition of medals on Saturday, India’s overall tally rose to 16 - eight golds, seven silvers and a bronze.

The final day of the competition on Sunday will feature only two senior Indian weightlifters - Lovepreet Singh (men’s 109kg) and Purnima Pandey (women’s +87kg).

