'Competing and organising at the same time is challenging': Neeraj Chopra on dual role at NC Classic 2025

Bengaluru, July 4 As double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra steps into the shoes of both an organiser and an athlete, he admitted the dual role has been challenging as he juggles between organising an international javelin event while also preparing to compete.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and co-organised by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, has attracted elite talent from around the globe. This is India's first international Javelin event set to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Speaking at the press conference, Chopra opened up about the complexities of taking on dual responsibilities and said, “The toughest part is just thinking about such an event and then competing in it,” he said. “Organising is one thing, but playing alongside that is really challenging. Until now, my only focus was on playing. But now, I have to take care of everything.”

From overseeing the preparation of the event to fine-tuning his preparation for the athletics meet, Chopra is involved in nearly every aspect of the event’s planning. "Even when it comes to food, I have to make sure it’s not too spicy for the athletes," he added with a smile and also explained it to fellow athletes Thomas Rohler and Julius Yego, who are also present at the presser, in English.

Rio Olympics champion Rohler also reflected on Chopra’s dual role as organiser and competitor and said, "So far he (Neeraj Chopra) is doing really good. I think it's a pleasure and also a joy to come to a country that's really on the rising edge of javelin. So it's also a special moment for all of us.

Rohler further shared about when he received the call from Chopra about the invitation to the competition. "We got in touch about the meet quite early. I was like, "Yes I am gonna take this opportunity."

Kenyan athlete Yego, who won silver in 2016 Rio Olympics, added, "You guys might see it as a small event, but it is really big. When my manager told me about this event, I said, ‘Yes, I want to go to India because Chopra is my good friend’.”

