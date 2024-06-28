Copa America: Panama beat USA to stay alive in Group C

Atlanta, June 28 Jose Fajardo scored late as Panama kept alive its hopes of reaching the Copa America quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over the United States on late Thursday night.

The tournament host was reduced to 10-men in the 18th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Timothy Weah was shown a straight red card for a violent challenge on Roderick Miller.

Despite the setback, the United States went ahead four minutes later through Folarin Balogun, who combined with Antonee Robinson before firing a left-footed shot into the top-right corner, reports Xinhua.

Right-back Cesar Blackman equalised almost immediately by beating goalkeeper Matt Turner with a low effort from outside the 18-yard box.

Panama controlled around 75% of possession and completed almost three times as many passes as the United States, who were content to sit back and hit their opponents on the counterattack.

The Central American team had other ideas, however, and Fajardo doubled the lead by slotting home from 12 yards following Abdiel Ayarza's pass.

The match took another turn after Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla scythed down Christian Pulisic two minutes from time, an offense that earned the Houston Dynamo midfielder a straight red card.

But Panama withstood the late pressure to clinch its first win of the tournament. Thomas Christiansen's men are now third in Group C, equal on points with Uruguay and the United States but with an inferior goal difference.

