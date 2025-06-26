Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom to step down after almost 19 years in charge

New Delhi, June 26 Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland’s CEO, will be stepping down from his role at the end of August, after spending almost 19 years in charge. Appointed to the role in December 2006, Deutrom played an instrumental role in Ireland’s progression as a full-member nation and achieved Test-playing status from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017.

“It’s hard to explain my feelings since making this decision – the role of Cricket Ireland CEO has covered more than a third of my life and two-thirds of my professional career. It has felt more like a vocation and a true labour of love than a mere job.”

“The attainment of ICC Full Membership and Test status is the most significant achievement I’ll look back on with pride – indeed, if the first decade of my role was about trying to achieve ICC Full Membership/Test status, the next decade has been about trying to live up to that privilege.”

“Today, with new ICC funding, with permanent infrastructure planned, a World Cup to co-host, a central contracts system for both men and women and the European T20 Premier League on the horizon, I’m more confident than ever that the foundations are there to realise that new vision, so it’s the right time for me to hand over the baton.”

“While the absolute highlights of the role are too numerous to mention, the most powerful memories I’ll take with me are of our Irish cricket family – the good people, the kind people, the mentors, the taskmasters, the wonderful colleagues, and the countless friends I am privileged to have made along the way. I look forward to saying a personal thanks to as many people as possible over the coming weeks,” said Deutrom in a statement by Cricket Ireland on Thursday.

A cricket administrator for almost 30 years, Deutrom had stints as head of events for both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board. He sits on the ICC Chief Executives Committee and ICC Women’s Cricket Committee, as well as being the Chair of the European T20 Premier League.

He was also a member of both the Irish Sport Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and the Olympic Council of Ireland Disciplinary Panel, and is a former Board Director of both the Federation of Irish Sport and the European Cricket Council.

Cricket Ireland said it will begin a comprehensive and thorough recruitment process to select the next CEO with an aim to hire someone who has a focus on the future growth, success, and sustainability of cricket in the country.

“The measure of success for any CEO is: have they left the organisation in a better place than they found it. There is no doubt that Warren has achieved that. It’s obvious that cricket – and more specifically, Irish cricket – hasn’t just been a job for Warren, but rather a passion.”

“He has driven some of the most significant achievements our sport has ever seen, especially the attainment of Full Membership of the ICC. He took over an embryonic organisation, led it through an unparalleled period of growth, managed the organisation through challenges such as the economic crash and Covid, and always maintained an eye on the big picture.”

“A role like this invariably demands an extraordinary level of skill, dedication, enthusiasm, and selflessness, three attributes Warren has in abundance. He ends his tenure with not only a list of achievements but several substantial projects in development – such as the stadium and co-hosting of the T20 World Cup - that suggest a bright future for Irish cricket.”

“On behalf of the Board and staff of Cricket Ireland, I thank Warren for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the role of CEO, and I wish Warren and his family all the best in the future,” said Brian MacNeice, Chair of Cricket Ireland.

