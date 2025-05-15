Cricket West Indies insists on pathways for its nations' inclusion in Olympics

St. John’s (Antigua), May 15 Cricket West Indies (CWI) has formally written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) insisting that the unique configuration of West Indies cricket be fairly accommodated in ongoing discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding qualification for cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

While the IOC allows individual nations to participate in the Olympic Games, the West Indies is a collection of different geographical nations. With cricket set to make its debut in the T20 format in Los Angeles 2028, there are concerns in Cricket West Indies about how its team would be handled.

In its correspondence, CWI outlined two inclusive and practical qualification pathways that would enable sovereign Caribbean nations, many of which have deep Olympic legacies, to participate in Olympic cricket in accordance with the values and requirements of the Olympic Charter.

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, made a compelling call for fairness and inclusion: “The Caribbean has always punched above its weight at the Olympics, inspiring the world with our athletic brilliance. Cricket’s return to the Games in 2028 must not exclude our young cricketers from the same dream that has inspired our athletes.

"The Olympic Charter emphasises fairness, transparency, and universality. We are simply asking that these principles be upheld—not just in spirit, but in structure. West Indies cricket must have a pathway, and fully deserves an opportunity to compete,” he wrote.

Cricket West Indies’ proposal comes in light of the current Olympic rules that would exclude the West Indies Men's and Women's teams from Olympic participation.

Given this situation, CWI is advocating for either:

1. If rankings are used and West Indies men and women teams technically qualify, an internal qualifying tournament among its Olympic-affiliated member countries will determine which country represents the West Indies; or

2. A global qualifying pathway that includes associate ICC members in the 5 ICC Development Regions, plus member countries of the West Indies.

CWI’s submission to the ICC cites the Olympic Charter’s

CWI is committed to constructive dialogue with the ICC and welcomes the opportunity to work together in shaping a qualification process that respects both the Olympic ethos and the realities of cricket in the Caribbean.

