CWG 2022: Boxer Nitu Ghangas wins gold in women's 48 kg category

Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas clinched a gold medal after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women's 48 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

She won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent.

Ghangas was a notch above Resztan throughout the match. The English boxer was fighting well, but fell short in all three rounds as all five judges voted in favour of Ghangas.

Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas assured the nation of another medal after reaching the final of the Minimum weight (over 45 kg- 48 kg) category by defeating Priyanka Dhillion of Canada in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The match lasted for only one minute and thirty seconds. Nitu's boxing prowess was such that the match could not go beyond the second round and Ghangas won it via referee stoppage.

Ghangas was superb in these two rounds and gained approval from all judges though Dhillon competed well.

22-year-old Nitu is one of the quickest boxers in her category. Dynamic and instrumental inside the ring, the Haryana pugilist won the gold in Golden Glove Boxing tournament held in Serbia. She also finished at the pole position in the World Youth Boxing Championship in 2017.

In 2022, she won the gold medal at Strandja Memorial tournament before finishing in the quarter-finals of World Championships.

There is some more exciting action in store for boxing fans later today. Here are the matches set to take place tonight.

-07:00 PM: Nikhat Zareen vs Carly McNaul (Nothern Ireland) - Women's 48-50 KG Gold Medal Match.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made it into the final of the women's 50kg light flyweight category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Indian outclassed Savannah Stubley of England 5-0 in the semi-finals by unanimous decision.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.

