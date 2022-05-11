Cyprus International Athletics: India's Jyothi Yarraji shatters 100m hurdles national record to win gold

India's Jyothi Yarraji clinched the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the Cyprus International Athletics Meeting 2022 in Limassol.

Jyothi clocked 13.23 seconds for the top step of the podium, shattering a 20-year-old national record in the discipline.

Anuradha Biswal had set the previous record of 13.38 seconds back in 2002.

"Heartiest congratulations to Jyothi Yarraji on breaking the 20-year-old #NationalRecord of Anuradha Biswal (13.38/ 2002) in women's 100m hurdles Jyothi clocked 13.23 (subject to ratification) to set the New NR & win Gold at Cyprus International," SAI Media tweeted on Wednesday.

Cyprus' Natalia Christofi took silver in the event with a timing of 13.34s while Greek athlete Anais Karagianni bagged the bronze in 13.47.

Jyothi's effort also saw her breach the Asian Games 2022 qualifying standards (13.30) for the event.

Lili Das won the women's 1500m race, clocking 4:17.79 seconds. While in the men's 200m, India's Amlan Borgohain timed his run at 21.32 seconds to win bronze behind Reece Prescod (20.55) and Xavi Mo-Ajok (21.10).

( With inputs from ANI )

